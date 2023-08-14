Barclays Maintains Transdigm Group (TDG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.26% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transdigm Group is 954.12. The forecasts range from a low of 764.57 to a high of $1,096.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.26% from its latest reported closing price of 873.28.

The projected annual revenue for Transdigm Group is 6,154MM, a decrease of 1.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1456 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transdigm Group. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 5.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDG is 0.68%, a decrease of 11.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 64,141K shares. The put/call ratio of TDG is 2.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,565K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,559K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 12.30% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,703K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,600K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares, representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 41.38% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,212K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares, representing an increase of 24.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 47.95% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,039K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDG by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Transdigm Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransDigm Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading global designer, producer and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today. Major product offerings, substantially all of which are ultimately provided to end-users in the aerospace industry, include mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, databus and power controls, cockpit security components and systems, specialized and advanced cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, advanced sensor products, switches and relay panels, thermal protection and insulation, lighting and control technology, parachutes, high performance hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading, handling and delivery systems.

