Barclays Maintains Trane Technologies plc - (TT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Trane Technologies plc - (NYSE:TT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.78% Downside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trane Technologies plc - is 201.42. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $235.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.78% from its latest reported closing price of 205.06.

The projected annual revenue for Trane Technologies plc - is 16,915MM, an increase of 0.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies plc -. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.34%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 221,215K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,953K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,392K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,094K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,001K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 2.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,345K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,324K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,073K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,217K shares, representing a decrease of 22.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,766K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,685K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Trane Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, company brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

