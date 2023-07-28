Barclays Maintains Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A (TW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A (NASDAQ:TW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.43% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A is 84.83. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.43% from its latest reported closing price of 80.46.

The projected annual revenue for Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A is 1,359MM, an increase of 11.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tradeweb Markets Inc Cls A. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TW is 0.30%, a decrease of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 140,034K shares. The put/call ratio of TW is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,301K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,322K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,521K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,173K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 27.05% over the last quarter.

Ownership Capital B.V. holds 5,124K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195K shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 107,513.28% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,217K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 18.11% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 4,074K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TW by 117,550.83% over the last quarter.

Tradeweb Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $830 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters.

