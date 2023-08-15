Barclays Maintains TJX Companies (TJX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.71% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TJX Companies is 92.00. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.71% from its latest reported closing price of 86.21.

The projected annual revenue for TJX Companies is 52,650MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.57.

TJX Companies Declares $0.33 Dividend

On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.33 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $86.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.62%, the lowest has been 1.38%, and the highest has been 2.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=212).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2925 funds or institutions reporting positions in TJX Companies. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TJX is 0.57%, a decrease of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.03% to 1,179,053K shares. The put/call ratio of TJX is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 75,265K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,229K shares, representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 85.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,984K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,524K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 7.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 33,821K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,525K shares, representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 86.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,963K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,841K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 8.29% over the last quarter.

VDIGX - Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 24,194K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,775K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TJX by 12.64% over the last quarter.

TJX Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of January 30, 2021, the end of the Company's fiscal year, the Company operated a total of 4,572 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,131 Marshalls, 821 HomeGoods, 48 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 280 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 602 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 62 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia.

