Barclays Maintains TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt (TIMB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TIMB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.13% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $22.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.18 to a high of $23.37. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.13% from its latest reported closing price of $22.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 26,241MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIMB is 0.09%, an increase of 15.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.41% to 21,218K shares. The put/call ratio of TIMB is 3.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 3,482K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares , representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 18.51% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,989K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110K shares , representing a decrease of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 5.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,682K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 24.51% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,245K shares. No change in the last quarter.

