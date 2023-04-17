Barclays Maintains Tesla Motors (TSLA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tesla Motors is $203.14. The forecasts range from a low of $24.58 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.81% from its latest reported closing price of $185.00.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla Motors is $118,517MM, an increase of 45.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT SmartBeta Equity Portfolio Class IB holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 38.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 31.78% over the last quarter.

Avaii Wealth Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 63.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 449,565.97% over the last quarter.

First Foundation Advisors holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 54.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 71.11% over the last quarter.

Trust Co Of Vermont holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 85,435.85% over the last quarter.

Autonomy Capital holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 97.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 6,327.22% over the last quarter.

Tesla Background Information

Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has broken new barriers in developing high-performance automobiles that are not only the world’s best and highest-selling pure electric vehicles—with long range and absolutely no tailpipe emissions—but also the safest, highest-rated cars on the road in the world. Beyond the flagship Model S sedan and the falcon-winged door Model X sports utility vehicle, Tesla also offers a smaller, simpler and more affordable mid-sized sedan, Model 3, which it is expected will truly propel electric vehicles into the mainstream. In addition, with the opening of the Gigafactory and the acquisition of SolarCity, Tesla now offers a full suite of energy products that incorporates solar, storage, and grid services. As the world’s only fully integrated sustainable energy company, Tesla is at the vanguard of the world’s inevitable shift towards a sustainable energy platform.

