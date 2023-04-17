Barclays Maintains Teradata (TDC) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.26% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teradata is $47.77. The forecasts range from a low of $33.84 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 17.26% from its latest reported closing price of $40.74.

The projected annual revenue for Teradata is $1,826MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.91.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 99.89% over the last quarter.

HB Wealth Management holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 99.36% over the last quarter.

IWS - iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF holds 100K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 1.31% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,297K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,974K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,258K shares, representing a decrease of 115.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 53.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDC is 0.15%, a decrease of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 112,074K shares. The put/call ratio of TDC is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Teradata Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. The company helps businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset.

