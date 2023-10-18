Barclays Maintains TechnipFMC (FTI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.84% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for TechnipFMC is 23.30. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 11.84% from its latest reported closing price of 20.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TechnipFMC is 7,468MM, an increase of 4.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

TechnipFMC Declares $0.05 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 received the payment on September 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $20.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.51%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 9.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.67 (n=173).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.54%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in TechnipFMC. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 15.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI is 0.56%, an increase of 19.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 556,371K shares. The put/call ratio of FTI is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 44,732K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,882K shares, representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 138.88% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 22,336K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,771K shares, representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 25.16% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,737K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,632K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 909.10% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 18,118K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,772K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 23.13% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 14,787K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,537K shares, representing a decrease of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 5.37% over the last quarter.

TechnipFMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately 21,000 employees, TechnipFMC would be the largest diversified pure play in the industry. The Company's role will be to support clients in the delivery of unique, integrated production solutions. TechnipFMC will continue to transform the industry through its pioneering integrated delivery model - iEPCI™, technology leadership and digital innovation.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.