Barclays Maintains TE Connectivity (TEL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.88% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TE Connectivity is $234.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $160.93 to a high of $276.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.88% from its latest reported closing price of $243.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TE Connectivity is 18,760MM, an increase of 8.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,412 funds or institutions reporting positions in TE Connectivity. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEL is 0.26%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 297,197K shares. The put/call ratio of TEL is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 17,040K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,022K shares , representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,375K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,001K shares , representing a decrease of 29.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,538K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,412K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 7.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,418K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,290K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 7.68% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,245K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,017K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEL by 19.10% over the last quarter.

