Barclays Maintains TD Synnex (SNX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.84% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for TD Synnex is 112.20. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.84% from its latest reported closing price of 99.43.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TD Synnex is 64,746MM, an increase of 9.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 720 funds or institutions reporting positions in TD Synnex. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNX is 0.29%, a decrease of 0.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 84,103K shares. The put/call ratio of SNX is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 37,427K shares representing 39.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,304K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 2,270K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,475K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1,466K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNX by 7.59% over the last quarter.

TD Synnex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.