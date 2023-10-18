Barclays Maintains Targa Resources (TRGP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.65% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Targa Resources is 105.12. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 19.65% from its latest reported closing price of 87.85.

The projected annual revenue for Targa Resources is 24,819MM, an increase of 39.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Targa Resources. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRGP is 0.56%, a decrease of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 241,017K shares. The put/call ratio of TRGP is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,918K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,230K shares, representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 7,841K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,207K shares, representing a decrease of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 1.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,063K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,012K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,499K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,520K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 955.69% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 6,245K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,205K shares, representing a decrease of 31.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Targa Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

