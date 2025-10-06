Barclays Maintains Tanger (SKT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Tanger (NYSE:SKT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.54% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tanger is $36.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from its latest reported closing price of $33.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tanger is 437MM, a decrease of 22.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 701 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tanger. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKT is 0.20%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 128,903K shares. The put/call ratio of SKT is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,741K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,841K shares , representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 11.58% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,208K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,155K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,477K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,841K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 56.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,791K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKT by 10.97% over the last quarter.

