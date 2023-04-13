Barclays Maintains Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software is $131.85. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.17% from its latest reported closing price of $119.68.

The projected annual revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software is $7,142MM, an increase of 47.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Republic Investment Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 17.52% over the last quarter.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 97.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 4,339.45% over the last quarter.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Large Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 64.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 154.84% over the last quarter.

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTWO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTWO is 0.37%, an increase of 6.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 182,667K shares. The put/call ratio of TTWO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Take-Two Interactive Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. Take-Two Interactive Software develops and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

