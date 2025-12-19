Barclays Maintains Synovus Financial (SNV) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.21% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is $58.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.21% from its latest reported closing price of $52.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is 2,592MM, an increase of 13.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 935 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.19%, an increase of 14.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.58% to 133,129K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,940K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares , representing a decrease of 20.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 89.23% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 5,309K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,314K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 34.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,528K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,603K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,216K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 1.46% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,231K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,339K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 0.33% over the last quarter.

