Barclays Maintains Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.70% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 10.34. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 10.70% from its latest reported closing price of 9.34.

The projected annual revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 977MM, a decrease of 3.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Declares $0.07 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 will receive the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $9.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.08%, the lowest has been 0.42%, and the highest has been 9.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.99 (n=130).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.73% to 248,390K shares. The put/call ratio of SHO is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,579K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,326K shares, representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 5.64% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,315K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,993K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 401.84% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,248K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,469K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 6.16% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 8,645K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,896K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,227K shares, representing a decrease of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ('REIT') that as of the date of this release has interests in 17 hotels comprised of 9,017 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

