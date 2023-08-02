Barclays Maintains Sunpower (SPWR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sunpower (NASDAQ:SPWR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.78% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunpower is 12.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.72 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.78% from its latest reported closing price of 9.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sunpower is 2,040MM, an increase of 8.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunpower. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.09%, a decrease of 17.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 72,772K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,423K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 92.49% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3,647K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 99.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 2,177.01% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,121K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,705K shares, representing a decrease of 50.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 47.23% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 2,859K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 15.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,674K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 28.15% over the last quarter.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.