Barclays Maintains SunPower (SPWR) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunPower is $18.37. The forecasts range from a low of $6.72 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.11% from its latest reported closing price of $14.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SunPower is $2,040MM, an increase of 17.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWV - iShares Russell 3000 ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 24.33% over the last quarter.

BBGSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 22.49% over the last quarter.

VMFGX - Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 73K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Cutler Group holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 93.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 98.56% over the last quarter.

IVCSX - Voya Small Company Portfolio Class I holds 36K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 47.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 48.65% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunPower. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.12%, a decrease of 21.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 69,412K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWR is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sunpower Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in California'sSilicon Valley, SunPower is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities.

See all SunPower regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.