Barclays Maintains Sunoco LP - Unit (SUN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sunoco LP - Unit (NYSE:SUN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.05% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunoco LP - Unit is $50.56. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 11.05% from its latest reported closing price of $45.53.

The projected annual revenue for Sunoco LP - Unit is $20,914MM, a decrease of 18.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.49.

Sunoco LP - Unit Declares $0.83 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $45.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.51%, the lowest has been 6.97%, and the highest has been 24.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.55 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baird Financial Group holds 27K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Salem Investment Counselors holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Americana Partners holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cetera Advisor Networks holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GLPAX - Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund Shares holds 437K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunoco LP - Unit. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUN is 0.23%, a decrease of 4.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 26,658K shares. The put/call ratio of SUN is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sunoco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunoco LP is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states as well as re ned product transportation and terminalling assets.

