Barclays Maintains Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sunnova Energy International is $35.17. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 117.89% from its latest reported closing price of $16.14.

The projected annual revenue for Sunnova Energy International is $707MM, an increase of 26.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Fund Advisors holds 2,319K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing an increase of 32.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 7.60% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 47K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Qube Research & Technologies holds 48K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

JESIX - Small Cap Index Trust NAV holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOVA by 22.44% over the last quarter.

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunnova Energy International. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOVA is 0.26%, a decrease of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 135,704K shares. The put/call ratio of NOVA is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sunnova Energy International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. states and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the leading provider of clean, affordable and reliable energy for consumers, and it operates with a simple mission: to power energy independence so homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted™.

