Barclays Maintains Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is 27.25. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 78.21% from its latest reported closing price of 15.29.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is 1,066MM, an increase of 6.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Country Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNCY is 0.13%, an increase of 16.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 72,648K shares. The put/call ratio of SNCY is 28.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 15,392K shares representing 27.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,832K shares, representing a decrease of 22.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,281K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,908K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,660K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 2.37% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 2,642K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,375K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ('VFR') passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

