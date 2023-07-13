Barclays Maintains Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sun Country Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:SNCY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.31% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from its latest reported closing price of 23.20.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Country Airlines Holdings is 1,066MM, an increase of 10.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Country Airlines Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNCY is 0.12%, an increase of 6.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.38% to 69,237K shares. The put/call ratio of SNCY is 23.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 18,832K shares representing 33.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,870K shares, representing a decrease of 32.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,279K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares, representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 28.00% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,660K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,111K shares, representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 35.27% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,556K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing an increase of 7.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 130,828.13% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,375K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNCY by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ('VFR') passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

