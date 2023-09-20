Barclays Maintains Sun Communities (SUI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.06% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is 152.74. The forecasts range from a low of 140.39 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.06% from its latest reported closing price of 124.12.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is 3,205MM, an increase of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.54%, a decrease of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 140,581K shares. The put/call ratio of SUI is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 12,664K shares representing 10.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,996K shares, representing an increase of 28.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,473K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,317K shares, representing a decrease of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 469.94% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,445K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 2.84% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,439K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 15.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,875K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,841K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 13.82% over the last quarter.

Sun Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 552 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 188,000 developed sites in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

