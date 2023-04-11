Barclays Maintains Sun Communities (SUI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is $167.00. The forecasts range from a low of $152.51 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.94% from its latest reported closing price of $140.41.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is $3,205MM, an increase of 9.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.97.

Sun Communities Declares $0.93 Dividend

On March 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share ($3.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $140.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 3.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLN - WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund N holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 36.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 44.14% over the last quarter.

GVIZX - Value Equity Index Fund Investor holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 777K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 22.42% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 42K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1044 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.73%, an increase of 20.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 144,461K shares. The put/call ratio of SUI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sun Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 552 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 188,000 developed sites in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

