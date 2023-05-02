Barclays Maintains Stryker (SYK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.55% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stryker is 298.24. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $352.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.55% from its latest reported closing price of 299.89.

The projected annual revenue for Stryker is 19,394MM, an increase of 2.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.46%, a decrease of 10.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 338,459K shares. The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenleaf Trust holds 19,635K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,807K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,030K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,649K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,964K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,129K shares, representing a decrease of 34.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,077K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,633K shares, representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 23.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,356K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,155K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes.

