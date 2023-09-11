Barclays Maintains StepStone Group Inc - (STEP) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of StepStone Group Inc - (NASDAQ:STEP) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.79% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for StepStone Group Inc - is 30.19. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.79% from its latest reported closing price of 31.06.

The projected annual revenue for StepStone Group Inc - is 706MM, an increase of 276.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

StepStone Group Inc - Declares $0.21 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $31.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 5.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=136).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in StepStone Group Inc -. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEP is 0.12%, a decrease of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 61,628K shares. The put/call ratio of STEP is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,842K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,496K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,404K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 644.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,596K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,694K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 5.45% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 3,161K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares, representing an increase of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 8.84% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,957K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEP by 5.82% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. The Company partner with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

