Barclays Maintains Sprout+Social+Inc+Class+A (SPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sprout+Social+Inc+Class+A (NASDAQ:SPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.42% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprout+Social+Inc+Class+A is 75.58. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 56.42% from its latest reported closing price of 48.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sprout+Social+Inc+Class+A is 332MM, an increase of 30.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprout+Social+Inc+Class+A. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPT is 0.37%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 66,774K shares. The put/call ratio of SPT is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,409K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares, representing a decrease of 22.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 73.74% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,110K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,509K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,439K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing an increase of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 39.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,438K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares, representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPT by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Sprout Social Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.