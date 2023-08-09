Barclays Maintains Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - (SPR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SPR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - is 36.94. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 63.81% from its latest reported closing price of 22.55.

The projected annual revenue for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc - is 6,173MM, an increase of 14.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPR is 0.28%, an increase of 39.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 104,081K shares. The put/call ratio of SPR is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,077K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,984K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,493K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,596K shares, representing a decrease of 20.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 3.98% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,852K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,695K shares, representing a decrease of 38.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,192K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,839K shares, representing an increase of 32.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 20.61% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,144K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPR by 16.31% over the last quarter.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe.

