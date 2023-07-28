Barclays Maintains Southwest Airlines (LUV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.31% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwest Airlines is 42.04. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.31% from its latest reported closing price of 33.02.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Airlines is 27,204MM, an increase of 8.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.28.

Southwest Airlines Declares $0.18 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 received the payment on July 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $33.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.60%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 2.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=121).

The current dividend yield is 1.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUV is 0.24%, a decrease of 20.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 524,421K shares. The put/call ratio of LUV is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 50,853K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,198K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 10.32% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,747K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,188K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,992K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,748K shares, representing an increase of 28.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 25.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,428K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,050K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 8.90% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 18,164K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,213K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Southwest Airlines Background Information

Southwest Airlines Background Information

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico. Southwest began service to Palm Springs, Calif. and Miami on Nov. 15, and will begin service to two new seasonal destinations in Colorado, Steamboat Springs and Montrose (Telluride and Crested Butte) on Dec. 19, 2020. On Feb. 14, 2021, Southwest will begin service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton. Service from Savanah, Georgia and Colorado Springs will begin on March 11, 2021, and operations from Houston (George Bush Intercontinental) and Jackson, Miss. are anticipated to begin in the first half of 2021. The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, and face covering requirements for Customers and Employees. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise. Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply. Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

