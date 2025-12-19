Barclays Maintains SouthState Bank (SSB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.73% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SouthState Bank is $116.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.73% from its latest reported closing price of $97.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SouthState Bank is 1,963MM, a decrease of 15.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in SouthState Bank. This is an decrease of 557 owner(s) or 55.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSB is 0.11%, an increase of 65.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.97% to 82,085K shares. The put/call ratio of SSB is 2.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,415K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,908K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 99.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 7,098.95% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,857K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 99.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 9,910.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,780K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares , representing an increase of 92.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSB by 96.74% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,742K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

