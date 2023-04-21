Barclays Maintains Southern Copper (SCCO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.69% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southern Copper is $61.59. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.69% from its latest reported closing price of $80.71.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Copper is $9,768MM, a decrease of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.95.

Southern Copper Declares $1.00 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $80.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.64%, the lowest has been 1.74%, and the highest has been 10.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MCF Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing a decrease of 847.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 85.25% over the last quarter.

GMAQX - GMO Emerging Markets ex-China Fund Class VI holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 1,182.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 91.74% over the last quarter.

TRSZX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 35.13% over the last quarter.

SA FUNDS INVESTMENT TRUST - SA U.S. Core Market Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Copper. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCO is 0.18%, a decrease of 4.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.06% to 63,762K shares. The put/call ratio of SCCO is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Southern Copper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southern Copper Corporation is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world and has the largest copper reserves of the industry. The company is a NYSE and Lima Stock Exchange listed company that is 88.9% owned by Grupo Mexico, a Mexican company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The remaining 11.1% ownership interest is held by the international investment community. Southern Copper Corp. operates mining units and metallurgical facilities in Mexico, Peru and conduct exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

