Barclays Maintains Sotera Health (SHC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sotera Health is 20.40. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 35.55% from its latest reported closing price of 15.05.

The projected annual revenue for Sotera Health is 1,091MM, an increase of 10.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotera Health. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHC is 0.23%, an increase of 20.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 256,298K shares. The put/call ratio of SHC is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 105,417K shares representing 37.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 70,278K shares representing 24.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 5,065K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing an increase of 87.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 862.77% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,695K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,332K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 35.69% over the last quarter.

MIG Capital holds 3,814K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing an increase of 50.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 161.43% over the last quarter.

Sotera Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

