Stocks
SHC

Barclays Maintains Sotera Health (SHC) Overweight Recommendation

April 04, 2023 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

On April 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sotera Health with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.07% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sotera Health is $20.60. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.07% from its latest reported closing price of $17.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sotera Health is $1,091MM, an increase of 8.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.04.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

SHC / Sotera Health Co Shares Held by Institutions

Warburg Pincus holds 105,417K shares representing 37.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 70,278K shares representing 24.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 5,065K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing an increase of 87.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 203.34% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,695K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,332K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 35.69% over the last quarter.

MIG Capital holds 3,814K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing an increase of 50.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 99.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotera Health. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHC is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 256,075K shares. The put/call ratio of SHC is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sotera Health Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.