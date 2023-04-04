Barclays Maintains Sotera Health (SHC) Overweight Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sotera Health with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.07% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sotera Health is $20.60. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.07% from its latest reported closing price of $17.45.

The projected annual revenue for Sotera Health is $1,091MM, an increase of 8.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.04.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 105,417K shares representing 37.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 70,278K shares representing 24.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 5,065K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing an increase of 87.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 203.34% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 4,695K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,332K shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 35.69% over the last quarter.

MIG Capital holds 3,814K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,906K shares, representing an increase of 50.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHC by 99.73% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sotera Health. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHC is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 256,075K shares. The put/call ratio of SHC is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Sotera Health Background Information

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses - Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

