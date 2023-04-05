Barclays Maintains Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA) Underweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sonida Senior Living, Inc. with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.17% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 84.17% from its latest reported closing price of $7.20.

The projected annual revenue for Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is $274MM, an increase of 30.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$8.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 11K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 84K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 99.93% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonida Senior Living, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDA is 0.40%, a decrease of 20.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 4,233K shares.

Sonida Senior Living Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living Corporation is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company’s 73 communities are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Sonida Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place.

