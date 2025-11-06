Barclays Maintains Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.61% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Solaris Energy Infrastructure is $56.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.61% from its latest reported closing price of $53.53 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Energy Infrastructure. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 9.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEI is 0.29%, an increase of 29.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.20% to 57,597K shares. The put/call ratio of SEI is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 3,627K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,629K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 23.92% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 2,410K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,416K shares , representing an increase of 41.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 117.94% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,244K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 9.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 19.58% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,505K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 38.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,253K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing an increase of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEI by 78.28% over the last quarter.

