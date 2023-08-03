Barclays Maintains Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solaredge Technologies is 361.56. The forecasts range from a low of 104.99 to a high of $434.70. The average price target represents an increase of 84.93% from its latest reported closing price of 195.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Solaredge Technologies is 4,101MM, an increase of 11.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaredge Technologies. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEDG is 0.41%, a decrease of 12.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 52,203K shares. The put/call ratio of SEDG is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,548K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares, representing a decrease of 14.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,378K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 1.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,304K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 0.44% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 1,247K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 17.37% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,232K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares, representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEDG by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Solaredge Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power lives aof people and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, UPS, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.