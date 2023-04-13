Barclays Maintains Skillsoft (SKIL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 128.34% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Skillsoft is $4.02. The forecasts range from a low of $2.32 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 128.34% from its latest reported closing price of $1.76.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Skillsoft is $563MM, an increase of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.65.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,901K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 466K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 85.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIL by 99.79% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund holds 164K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skillsoft. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIL is 0.31%, a decrease of 23.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 126,603K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIL is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Skillsoft Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Skillsoft is an American educational technology company that produces learning management system software and content.

See all Skillsoft regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.