Barclays Maintains SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.71% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 179.07. The forecasts range from a low of 142.41 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.71% from its latest reported closing price of 154.75.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 4,109MM, a decrease of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 953 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.40%, an increase of 9.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 75,592K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 4.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,042K shares representing 22.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,273K shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 12.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,934K shares representing 17.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,406K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,266K shares representing 13.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,832K shares, representing an increase of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 175.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,528K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,200K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 7.00% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 4,432K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 20.21% over the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Background Information



SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

