Barclays Maintains Shoals Technologies Group Inc - (SHLS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Shoals Technologies Group Inc - (NASDAQ:SHLS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.93% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc - is 32.30. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 40.93% from its latest reported closing price of 22.92.

The projected annual revenue for Shoals Technologies Group Inc - is 518MM, an increase of 26.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHLS is 0.30%, a decrease of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.18% to 204,599K shares. The put/call ratio of SHLS is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 7,484K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,395K shares, representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,458K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,839K shares, representing an increase of 35.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 35.61% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,182K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares, representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 12.43% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,943K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,280K shares, representing an increase of 61.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 66.41% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5,304K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,731K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 88.81% over the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shoals Technologies Group is the leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions worldwide. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products, the company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 35 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, and racking and monitoring solutions. ​

