Barclays Maintains ServiceNow (NOW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ServiceNow is $532.09. The forecasts range from a low of $373.70 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.91% from its latest reported closing price of $463.03.

The projected annual revenue for ServiceNow is $8,918MM, an increase of 23.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.20.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 36K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 39.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 55.11% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 70K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 7.34% over the last quarter.

JHBCDX - Blue Chip Growth Fund Class NAV holds 181K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 2.69% over the last quarter.

1623 Capital holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 182K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOW by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2428 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOW is 0.56%, a decrease of 18.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 211,983K shares. The put/call ratio of NOW is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

ServiceNow Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) management software. The Company designs, develops, and produces prepackaged computer software, cloud services, and IT service management platform. ServiceNow serves customers throughout the United States.

