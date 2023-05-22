Barclays Maintains SentinelOne Inc - (S) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of SentinelOne Inc - (NYSE:S) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne Inc - is 22.07. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.72% from its latest reported closing price of 18.75.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne Inc - is 671MM, an increase of 58.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.30%, an increase of 12.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.20% to 207,608K shares. The put/call ratio of S is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insight Holdings Group holds 34,646K shares representing 11.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 10,499K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 9,867K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 8,546K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 7,028K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 40.04% over the last quarter.

SentinelOne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

