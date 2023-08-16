Barclays Maintains Sea Ltd - ADR (SE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sea Ltd - ADR (NYSE:SE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.84% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sea Ltd - ADR is 96.92. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 138.84% from its latest reported closing price of 40.58.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Ltd - ADR is 14,267MM, an increase of 11.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 981 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SE is 0.87%, a decrease of 16.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 360,581K shares. The put/call ratio of SE is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 42,005K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,851K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 61.51% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 33,556K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,286K shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SE by 48.30% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 21,796K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,991K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 37.38% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 15,577K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,709K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 37.33% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,308K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,419K shares, representing a decrease of 59.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 60.82% over the last quarter.

Sea Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sea Limited is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Its mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. The Company operatse three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

