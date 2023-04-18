Barclays Maintains Schwab Charles (SCHW) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schwab Charles is $76.49. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.94% from its latest reported closing price of $52.77.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Schwab Charles is $23,757MM, an increase of 12.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.95.

Schwab Charles Declares $0.25 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $52.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.34%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jacobi Capital Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 99.88% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Large Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 27.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 49.26% over the last quarter.

VPCCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Core Fund Investor Shares holds 129K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing a decrease of 76.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 39.60% over the last quarter.

Andra AP-fonden holds 84K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 99.88% over the last quarter.

SPXL - Direxion Daily S&P 500(R) Bull 3X Shares holds 84K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 13.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2780 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schwab Charles. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW is 0.74%, a decrease of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.16% to 1,834,341K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHW is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Charles Schwab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charles Schwab believes in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. The company has a history of challenging the status quo in its industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing its clients' goals with passion and integrity.

See all Schwab Charles regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.