Barclays Maintains Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Scholar Rock Holding (NasdaqGS:SRRK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.97% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Scholar Rock Holding is $48.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 33.97% from its latest reported closing price of $36.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Scholar Rock Holding is 76MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholar Rock Holding. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRRK is 0.29%, an increase of 19.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 129,396K shares. The put/call ratio of SRRK is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siren, L.L.C. holds 9,250K shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,883K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,762K shares , representing a decrease of 27.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 60.53% over the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 5,613K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,546K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 55.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 67.78% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,904K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,929K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRRK by 4.49% over the last quarter.

