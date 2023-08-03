Barclays Maintains Sapiens International (SPNS) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.36% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sapiens International is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.36% from its latest reported closing price of 29.26.

The projected annual revenue for Sapiens International is 518MM, an increase of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sapiens International. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPNS is 0.09%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 17,529K shares. The put/call ratio of SPNS is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,234K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing a decrease of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNS by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,009K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNS by 51.27% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 947K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNS by 10.51% over the last quarter.

PRDSX - T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity Fund holds 720K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 696K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 725K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNS by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Sapiens International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property & casualty, life, pension & annuity, reinsurance, financial & compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 500 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements.

