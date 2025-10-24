Barclays Maintains SAP SE - Depositary Receipt (SAP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of SAP SE - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SAP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.43% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for SAP SE - Depositary Receipt is $343.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $227.45 to a high of $465.53. The average price target represents an increase of 27.43% from its latest reported closing price of $269.36 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SAP SE - Depositary Receipt is 36,936MM, an increase of 1.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,164 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAP SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAP is 0.41%, an increase of 20.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 80,748K shares. The put/call ratio of SAP is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 14,157K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,994K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,058K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,289K shares , representing a decrease of 79.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 44.94% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 3,008K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,302K shares , representing a decrease of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,650K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing an increase of 36.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 62.19% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 2,466K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.