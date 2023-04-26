Barclays Maintains Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabra Healthcare REIT is 13.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.40% from its latest reported closing price of 10.89.

The projected annual revenue for Sabra Healthcare REIT is 626MM, an increase of 17.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $10.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.95%, the lowest has been 6.43%, and the highest has been 24.16%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 718 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabra Healthcare REIT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRA is 0.20%, an increase of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 239,234K shares. The put/call ratio of SBRA is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 15,542K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,529K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 51.36% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 11,354K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,765K shares, representing an increase of 22.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 17.01% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,301K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,481K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 11.03% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 7,306K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,196K shares, representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 10.30% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,133K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,743K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Background Information

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a 'REIT') that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

