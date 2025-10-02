Barclays Maintains Ryder System (R) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Ryder System (NYSE:R) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.01% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ryder System is $195.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $153.02 to a high of $227.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.01% from its latest reported closing price of $189.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ryder System is 14,266MM, an increase of 12.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 928 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryder System. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to R is 0.19%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 45,173K shares. The put/call ratio of R is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,028K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,985K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in R by 85.15% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,872K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,445K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 6.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,347K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372K shares , representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,254K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares , representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in R by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.