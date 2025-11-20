Barclays Maintains Ryan Specialty Holdings (RYAN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.09% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ryan Specialty Holdings is $69.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 22.09% from its latest reported closing price of $56.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ryan Specialty Holdings is 2,585MM, a decrease of 11.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ryan Specialty Holdings. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYAN is 0.30%, an increase of 14.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 136,275K shares. The put/call ratio of RYAN is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,624K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,610K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 21.94% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,282K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,244K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,393K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,627K shares , representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 56.06% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,198K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares , representing an increase of 55.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 81.28% over the last quarter.

Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 3,975K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares , representing an increase of 19.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYAN by 6.83% over the last quarter.

