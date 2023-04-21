Barclays Maintains Royal Gold (RGLD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays maintained coverage of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.73% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Gold is $144.84. The forecasts range from a low of $120.19 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.73% from its latest reported closing price of $130.80.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Gold is $654MM, an increase of 9.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.87.

Royal Gold Declares $0.38 Dividend

On March 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 received the payment on April 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $130.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.15%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.13%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNX - First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 66.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 244.83% over the last quarter.

Cable Hill Partners holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 66,381.68% over the last quarter.

ExodusPoint Capital Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 100.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 33.55% over the last quarter.

Bfsg holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 37.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGLD by 99.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 849 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Gold. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGLD is 0.27%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.67% to 70,879K shares. The put/call ratio of RGLD is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Royal Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Gold Inc. provides investors exposure to precious metals without many of the risks of investing in traditional precious metal producers.

