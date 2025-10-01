Barclays Maintains Roper Technologies (ROP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Barclays maintained coverage of Roper Technologies (NasdaqGS:ROP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.51% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Roper Technologies is $644.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $469.88 to a high of $738.15. The average price target represents an increase of 29.51% from its latest reported closing price of $497.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Roper Technologies is 6,669MM, a decrease of 10.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roper Technologies. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROP is 0.39%, an increase of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 117,847K shares. The put/call ratio of ROP is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,161K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,172K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,314K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,964K shares , representing a decrease of 38.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 36.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,459K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 12.56% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 3,152K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,052K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,980K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROP by 12.50% over the last quarter.

